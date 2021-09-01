MAXXDRIVE® Industrial Gear Units are used wherever high torques are required. Units have high power density and torque, rugged UNICASE™ housings, and offer high axial and radial load capacities. MAXXDRIVE is ideal for the grain industry as it can withstand harsh conditions of conveyor belt use. Units are built for long service life, offer several mounting positions, and cater to the needs of various installation requirements. With high performance and flexibility, they are perfect for use in heavy duty applications, such as bucket elevators, agitators, conveyor belt drives, mixers, mills, drums or crushers.

Nord USA - www.nord.com