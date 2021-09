Spira-trol™ Steam-Tight control valve has a low impact on maintenance because the valve is not required to be removed from the line and requires no special tools. It is available in 0.5 to 4 inches and comes in SG iron, carbon steel and stainless steel. It is suitable for steam pressures to 275 psig, steam temperatures to 428°F and comes with a 3-year warranty.

www.spiraxsarco.com/us

