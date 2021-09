Proline 10 is designed to provide a high level of simplicity, safety and reliability. In the food and beverage industry, the device measures the admixture quantity of animal fats (e.g., butter) or carbon dioxide (CO₂) during beverage carbonization. Furthermore, Promass K 10 is a reliable device for accurate quantity measurement in submetering distribution networks.

www.us.endress.com

www.foodmaster.com directories