With its Sinamics S210 converter designed specifically for use with the newly developed Simotics S-1FK2 motors, the company offers a servo drive system in 50 to 750 W. The converters come with integrated safety functions and enable rapid engineering via motion technology objects in Simatic S7-1500 controllers. They are connected to higher-level controllers via Profinet and are programmed by automatic motor parameterization and one-button tuning. Typical uses for this new drive system include packaging machines and handling applications such as pick-and-place.

