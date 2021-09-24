High Brew Coffee's new self-heating cans are powered by HeatGen technology at the bottom of each can. Users twist the dial underneath each can and the beverage inside heats up in two minutes. HeatGen’s patented Passive Thermal Control (PTC) dissipates heat away from the package if needed to ensure the heater never exceeds the defined maximum temperature.

HeatGen heaters are lightweight and displace a minimal amount of beverage (10%), while the packaging is made of sustainable materials, and is recyclable both before and after the heater is activated.