Global food processing and packaging solutions specialist, tna solutions, unveiled the latest iteration of its flagship vertical form fill and seal (VFFS) packaging system, the tna robag 3e. Featuring a new CXE integrated display controller, smart diagnostic tools and intuitive time-saving components, the system is capable of delivering up to 250 bags per minute (bpm) with wastage as low as 0.1%, alongside enhanced serviceability.

Expanded connectivity and simpler servicing

The simplicity of the new tna robag 3e VFFS packaging solution makes it easy to operate, service and maintain. Featuring EtherCAT real-time protocol and an integrated display controller system, this latest tna robag reduces cabling infrastructure by 20%, enabling easier servicing and lower total installed costs. The new system shares common core components with tna roflo distribution conveyors and the tna intelli-flav seasoning system reducing the need for additional spare parts stocking, and features integrated LED lighting in the packaging jaw area to make maintenance safer and easier to perform. Equipped with smart diagnostics and remote connectivity, the tna robag 3e also offers real-time communication and status updates, enabling faster global servicing support.

Evolving efficiencies

“Food manufacturers are experiencing greater challenges than ever before and must therefore find new ways to improve operational efficiencies,” says Alf Taylor, Managing Director & CEO at tna. “In an age of digital transformation and remote services, connectivity is king – intelligent communication between packaging systems and their auxiliary equipment allows operators to make their lines work even more efficiently, improving ROI.”

Taylor continues: “Fast, simple and flexible, the tna robag 3e features integrated control and a refined design for easy control and maintenance on-the-go. It incorporates unparalleled diagnostics for electrical components, streamlines the cable architecture and is assembled with fewer parts than its predecessors – all while maintaining the small footprint, speed and efficiency that cemented the tna robag as an industry leading solution.”

The tna robag 3e sets high performance and quality standards, capable of producing a wide variety of products at speeds of up to 250 bpm. Featuring reliable new stainless-steel reinforced doors and tunnel guards, along with an integrated film cutting and dispensing component, the solution delivers maximum efficiency and enhanced energy savings throughout its lifetime, resulting in a more sustainable packaging operation.

About tna solutions

tna is a leading global supplier of integrated food processing and packaging solutions with over 35 years of industry experience and 14,000 systems installed across more than 120 countries. The company provides a comprehensive range of products including materials handling, processing, cooling and freezing, coating, distribution, seasoning, weighing, packaging, inserting and labelling, metal detection, verification and end of line solutions. tna also offers a variety of production line controls integration & SCADA reporting options, project management and training. tna’s unique combination of innovative technologies, extensive project management experience and 24/7 global support ensures customers achieve faster, more reliable and flexible food products at the lowest cost of ownership. tna’s inclusive growth agenda underscores its business ethos, to support those less fortunate; especially children, through the humanitarian initiatives undertaken by the Nadia and Alf Taylor Foundation.



