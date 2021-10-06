The Mobile Bulk Bag Discharger with Mobile Flexible Screw Conveyor allows dust-free discharging of bulk solid materials and conveying to downstream process equipment or storage vessels throughout the plant. The BULK-OUT® BFF Series discharger has four adjustable extension posts to accommodate bulk bags 36 in. to 84 in. tall. The removable bag-lifting frame allows bulk bags to be attached at ground level, and then forklifted into receiving cups on the discharger frame. A SPOUT-LOCK® clamp ring atop a pneumatically-actuated TELE-TUBE® telescoping tube secures the clean side of bag spout to the clean side of the equipment, and exerts continuous downward tension on the bag as it empties and elongates, promoting flow and evacuation. A vent port with filter sock contains dust. The flexible screw is the only moving part contacting material.

www.flexicon.com