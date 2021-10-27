Cornbread Hemp, a CBD brand from Kentucky, has debuted new extra-strength full spectrum CBD gummies, with 50mg of CBD and 2mg of THC per gummy. With 60mg of THC per jar total, they are the most potent hemp-derived gummies available in America that are USDA certified organic.

With a ratio of 25:1 CBD to THC, the vegan full-spectrum gummies offer a dispensary-grade experience, while also being legal under federal law.

Cornbread Hemp's mission is to provide the most trustworthy full-spectrum CBD products in America, which means creating the most potent USDA organic CBD products with the most Delta-9 THC allowed by law.

Cornbread Hemp’s full spectrum CBD gummies are made with certified organic blueberries, strawberries and raspberries plus their signature Flower-Only™ full spectrum hemp extract. Instead of using gelatin or other animal products, Cornbread Hemp uses apple pectin as a vegan-friendly alternative. Cornbread Hemp products are third-party lab tested and protected by a tamper-proof seal of authenticity.