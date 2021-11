Fittings are made from glass-reinforced polypropylene, the lightest thermoplastic. It resists most acids and is a non-conductor of electricity. Available in sizes from 3/8 in. to 3 in. Fitting configurations include tees, elbows, crosses, nipples, bushings, couplings, caps and plugs. A line of hose, tube, pipe and nozzle fittings in a range of materials is also available.

