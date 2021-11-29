The release of infused Space Food Sticks represents the first time a classic American brand has entered the recreational cannabis edible market.

Fifty years ago, Pillsbury created Space Food Sticks for Apollo 11 astronauts to be eaten with their helmets on. A commercial spin-off was billed as the world's first "astro-snack" and it became a lunchbox favorite, developing a cult following before disappearing from grocery store shelves in the 1970s.

The new iteration of Space Food Sticks is a joint venture between The Vivid Team of Denver, Colorado, and New York-based Retrofuture Products who are dedicated to relaunching legacy brands in the emerging cannabis edibles market.

"I was looking to bring back an iconic snack from the space age," explains Eric Lefcowitz of Brooklyn, NY-based Retrofuture Products, "and Space Food Sticks have a truly unique history." Previously, Lefcowitz marketed a non-psychoactive version of the chewy treats before pivoting into the uncharted territory of cannabis branding.

Now marketed as "the Original Buzz" and available at both recreational and medical dispensaries in Colorado, Space Food Sticks will soon be going nationwide in legal states.