Mainstream plant-based patties join Before the Butcher’s UNCUT brand and will be sold in the freezer section in resealable 8-packs of quarter-pound patties—2 lbs. at an MSRP of $10.99 (price may vary by retailer). Family-pack packaging and minor adjustments that reduced ingredient costs contributed to final product pricing. Foodservice operators can purchase the Mainstream line through distributors at a wholesale cost.

The patties are 100% plant-based, vegan, gluten-free and made from a proprietary combination of soy, coconut and canola oils, and natural seasonings. Each patty provides 18 grams of plant-based protein and closely replicates the taste and texture of a beef burger.

The new line hits the market as demand for meat substitutes continues to rise. According to the Good Food Institute, U.S. sales of plant-based meat climbed 38% from 2017 to 2019, including an 18% jump from 2018 to 2019 alone. Penetration now includes 14% of U.S. households, reflecting expansion beyond vegetarians to include meat eaters who want to reduce their meat consumption to improve their health, reduce the environmental impact of meat production, and promote animal welfare.

“More consumers clearly are interested in meat alternatives, but until now plant-based meats have had a price tag that doesn’t fit many family budgets. The new Mainstream line provides an affordable option for people who aren’t able to pay nearly $3 apiece for a meatless burger,” says Danny O’Malley, founder and president of Before the Butcher. “At just under $1.40 per patty, we are opening the category to a large new universe of purchasers that we expect to drive substantial new growth for alt-meat products.”