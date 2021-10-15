A growing number of fast-food chains in the U.S. have begun offering meatless or plant-based options on their menu. Research from Piplsay delves into people’s acceptance of and excitement around this food trend.

During the past few years, the meatless and plant-based phenomenon has gone from being a highly speculative curiosity to an in-demand food item, available not just in grocery stores but also dished out over the counters of popular fast-food chains across the country.

From burgers and sandwiches to tacos and pizzas, a range of meatless alternatives is available to customers today—many of whom are choosing them for health, environmental or ethical reasons.

Given this new shift toward a vegetarian or vegan diet, how keen are Americans on this new trend? Piplsay polled 30,700 people nationwide to get some insights.

Of those surveyed, 71% are aware of the meatless and plant-based options that are available at fast food establishments, and 54% of those say they have tried it. Breaking it down further, 21% are meat eaters who have tried it once or twice; 18% are meat eaters that have tried it several times; 8% are vegans or vegetarians that have tried it several times; and 7% are vegans/vegetarians who have tried it once or twice.

Of the 46% of respondents who have not tried the meatless options, 24% say they just have not tried it yet, and 22% say they are not interested in trying it. Of those who have tried these alternative meat options, 70% rate their experience as good, 18% say not so good and 12% say not good at all.











