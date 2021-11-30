Automatic pallet dispensers offer a throughput of up to 180 pallets per hour and a stack height of up to 20 pallets. The automatic dispensers are compatible with a range of wood or plastic pallet sizes from 36 to 48″ with minimal changeover time. The dispensers are configurable to fit the requirements of any existing facility, enabling loading and dispensing of pallets from any of three different axes. Each unit ships fully assembled and can be supplied with a micro-PLC control panel for standalone, manual or automatic operation. They can be integrated into fully automated pallet handling and packaging systems.

www.spiroflow.com



