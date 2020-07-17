Automatic pallet unwrapper

VARO Machinery - www.varounwrapping.com

Designed to cut and remove the stretch wrap from shipping pallets—including those that are irregularly shaped— the flexible unit handles all standard pallets (U.S. pallets up to 48 x 40" or EUR EPAL 1-7 up to 1200 x 1200 mm) and up to 106" (2.7 m). Suitable for warehouses that have to unwrap a high volume of pallets daily, the eco-friendly unit does not require compressed air.