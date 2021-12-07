PPS offers continuous and batch mixing and blending systems focused on consistency and repeatability. PPS engineers analyze material and powder properties to determine optimal blend time, batch volume and rotor design that provide a consistently homogenous blend and high throughputs. The company will also evaluate product degradation, heat build-up and other potential concerns. PPS’s experience with upstream and downstream process requirements, and rigorous sanitation standards, enable them to properly select and integrate the necessary equipment in new or existing designs.

