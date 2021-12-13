Curaleaf Holdings Inc., a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, launched Select X Bites, one of the first edibles on the market designed to have a faster onset while lasting longer with a stronger effect, all made possible by optimizing the absorption and delivery of THC molecules.

Select's latest offering invites courageous and experienced cannabis users to a new frontier. Made for the "seasoned explorers" out there, this formula features Select's award-winning oil and introduces a proprietary encapsulation technology that mimics the body's natural lipid barrier which optimizes the absorption of THC into the body at a steady, prolonged rate, resulting in a stronger and longer high. Each serving size of Select X Bites contains 10mg of THC, and will first be available in a creamy vanilla-orange flavor called Orange Matter. In the coming months, Select expects to introduce additional "out of this world" flavors.

Select has been working to diversify its edible offerings to ensure there are a variety of reliable options for all cannabis consumers. The portfolio currently includes four varieties:

Select Bites - A traditional edible made with 11 Hydroxy THC which provides a 60-90 minute onset time and long-lasting effects. Available in Passion Fruit (Sativa), Blueberry (Indica) and Strawberry Peach (Hybrid).

A traditional edible made with 11 Hydroxy THC which provides a 60-90 minute onset time and long-lasting effects. Available in Passion Fruit (Sativa), Blueberry (Indica) and Strawberry Peach (Hybrid). Select Nano Bites - The edible, re-invented. Formulated with unique water-soluble Delta 9 THC cannabinoids, users can expect 15-30 minute onset time with mellow, more consistent effects. Flavors include Tangerine (Sativa), Peach Mango (Hybrid) and Pomegranate (Indica).

The edible, re-invented. Formulated with unique water-soluble Delta 9 THC cannabinoids, users can expect 15-30 minute onset time with mellow, more consistent effects. Flavors include Tangerine (Sativa), Peach Mango (Hybrid) and Pomegranate (Indica). Select Snooze Bites - Designed for the perfect wind-down, these blackberry-flavored bites combine a unique 1:1 ratio of fast-acting THC and long-lasting CBN.

Designed for the perfect wind-down, these blackberry-flavored bites combine a unique 1:1 ratio of fast-acting THC and long-lasting CBN. Select X Bites - Made for the more seasoned cannabis users, these bites were created to deliver the fastest, strongest and longest lasting effects of all.

Following its initial launch in Arizona, Maine, Colorado and Nevada, Select X Bites are expected to expand to additional states including Massachusetts, Michigan, California and Maryland.