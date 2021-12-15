Tupperware designed and produced a one-of-a-kind reusable packaging container option for Tim Hortons – one of Loop’s brand partners.

The reusable container was created by Tupperware to package Tim Hortons food menu items as part of a pilot program at select locations across Burlington, Ontario. The reusable containers will be available as part of the Loop program on-site at participating Tim Hortons restaurant locations starting today.

Aimed at reducing packaging waste through a circular recycling system, Tupperware is able to bring its decades of knowledge in product design and reusability to contribute to the circular recycling model. Tupperware, a 75-year old company, has deep experience and knowledge in engineered resin and sustainable plastics technology.

The test pilot with Tim Hortons is Tupperware's first foray into the market as a part of its partnership with TerraCycle's Loop, and will advance Tupperware's No Time to Waste initiative to significantly reduce single-use plastic and food waste.



