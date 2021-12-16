Heavyweight boxer, actor and entrepreneur Mike Tyson's newly launched cannabis company announced that its premium quality cannabis line is now available at more than 100 retailers across the state of California. Designed with his fanbase in mind, Tyson 2.0 cannabis products will provide consumers with a suite of flower products offered at multiple price points.

Tyson 2.0 will debut in California with eighth (3.5g) jars and (1g) pre-rolls of premium flower featuring several strains including the famous Toad lines, Gelato, Lemon Pie and Runtz. Products including flower jars and pre-rolls are available at retailers across California including Planet 13, Sherbinskis, Cookies, One Plant, The Originals and Showgrow and more. Tyson 2.0 vapes, edibles and concentrates and other product collaborations will be available in first quarter 2022. Tyson 2.0 branded merchandise is available at shoptyson20.com .

The company's mission is to produce innovative, high-quality cannabis products known for purity, precision and wide accessibility. Providing consumers an outstanding product selection, Tyson 2.0 is a balance of premium and affordable, full-spectrum cannabis flower, concentrates and consumables available at retailers nationwide.