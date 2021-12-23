Double chamber and floor model machines have a stainless steel construction, state-of-the-art technology, vacuum pumps and reinforced chambers. They are designed to be easy to clean and built to last with simple, fast operation with user-friendly touch pads. Innovative sensor controls provide features that facilitate production and allow for the very best appearance of finished packages. They all include a red meat program, 10 program storage, soft aeration, pump condition program and gate system check. Options include gas flush, ACS (20-program storage), printer labeling, liquid control, cut-off seal and high lid (only on the Polar 2-85). Tabletop units are also available. All machines are designed and constructed to adhere to the strict hygienic requirements of the food industry.

