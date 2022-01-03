The company has custom-designed a twin aperture Stealth metal detector and dual lane Raptor 200 checkweigher for dairy. Each technology and lane has an air blast reject mechanism to isolate metal contaminants and weight rejects, helping to reduce and minimize good product being wasted by more than 50%. A radius conveyor is integrated into the metal detector infeed. The dual-lane version consists of a single unit split into two smaller dedicated apertures for each lane that act as independent metal detectors. For optimal metal detection sensitivity, the two compact apertures allow the packs pass individually right through the center point of the metal detector.

