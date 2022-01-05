The SSV Series drum motor is designed for hygienic belt conveyor applications where sanitation and food safety are paramount. All drive components of the drum motor, including the electric motor and gear reducer, are enclosed inside the drum. It is designed for up to 80,000 hours of continuous operation before maintenance. The motor features the company's IntelliDrive permanent magnet drum motor technology and an IP69K sealing system that can withstand up to 3,000 psi of pressure washdown. The sprocketless drum motor eliminates foreign material contamination as well as gaps and crevices for food byproducts to accumulate and bacteria to harbor, and cuts washdown time by 50%, minimizing downtime and reducing water consumption.

