PlusClean is made to deliver 100% tank cleaning coverage, up to 80% savings in water and cleaning media costs and no product contamination. Paired with a top-mounted tank cleaning device and installed flush with the tank wall or bottom, the PlusClean is reported to raise productivity and lower total cost of ownership. Installed flush with the tank wall or bottom, the cleaning nozzle has a built-in adjustment function that makes installation easy and operation effective, providing cleaning coverage in shadow areas, such as beneath agitator blades. This ensures thorough tank cleaning. It is supplied as a media spring-activated cleaning nozzle for hygienic process tank cleaning. A special pneumatic-driven version is also available. The company also offers PlusClean UltraPure for sterile and aseptic process tank cleaning.

