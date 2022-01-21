Tekni-Plex has acquired assets and licensed technologies of Fibro Corporation, a Tacoma, Washington-based company that develops and manufactures innovative molded-fiber packaging. The move will expand Tekni-Plex’s materials science solutions in the fresh food marketplace to include a broader range of sustainable, pulp-based packaging solutions.

These new resources will become part of Tekni-Plex’s Dolco Packaging business, positioning the company as the only U.S. supplier of egg cartons manufactured in foam polystyrene, PET and pulp-based materials. The move also will allow Dolco to expand product offerings beyond its primary focus on egg cartons and meat trays.

Fibro’s advanced pulp technologies are the driver behind a revolutionary, smooth-finish, fiber-based egg carton that allows for easier and more precise package printing, improved product protection and more streamlined packaging line operation. Its acquisition furthers Tekni-Plex’s goal of achieving sustainability-minded, material agnosticism across a broad spectrum of packaging solutions. Combined with its recent acquisitions of Keyes Packaging Group and Grupo Phoenix, Tekni-Plex has significantly strengthened its fiber and paper capabilities and increased its ability to provide innovative ways to better protect products, strengthen brands and innovate sustainably.