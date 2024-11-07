Fortifi Food Processing Solutions has acquired the intellectual property and customer relationships, as well as select inventories and fixed assets, of JWE-BANSS GmbH.

Formerly based in Biedenkopf, Germany, BANSS was a manufacturer and provider of primary protein processing systems, equipment and related parts. The company filed for insolvency this summer. Through the asset acquisition, Fortifi becomes the sole legal provider of BANSS aftermarket parts and the exclusive owner of the company’s library of engineered designs and part drawings.

BANSS served customers in 94 countries and has shipped more than 1,100 machines in the past two decades. Fortifi's Frontmatec team will manage the transition and integrate the assets of the business.

"I am pleased to welcome BANSS customers into the Fortifi fold,” says Fortifi CEO Massimo Bizzi. “We recognize the vital role that responsive customer service, innovation, high-quality solutions and consistent on-time delivery play in our customers' operations. Through Frontmatec, the Fortifi team is ready to ensure a smooth transition with enhanced service quality.”

Frontmatec, which has been part of the Fortifi group of companies since 2022, develops customized solutions for automation across the entire value chain of the protein industry. Frontmatec's manufacturing facility and offices in Beckum, Germany, will provide customer service, equipment and system support and spare parts to BANSS customers.

"Frontmatec is dedicated to revitalizing relationships with BANSS customers and earning their trust through the delivery of exceptional service and support," says Dennis Gallagher, president of Frontmatec. "In addition to being their sole authorized source of aftermarket parts, we're ready to provide cutting-edge food processing solutions to help drive these customers' business growth and success."