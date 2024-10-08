Fortifi Food Processing Solutions has entered into a strategic partnership with Norway-based Völur, a leader in the application of artificial intelligence (AI) to supply chain optimization for protein processing.

Through this partnership, real-time data from Fortifi automated equipment will combine with Völur's proprietary AI-driven software solutions to increase per-head margins and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The combination of efficiency and sustainability will optimize cutting and processing decisions for food processors around the world.

"This partnership extends the reach and capabilities of both companies, unlocking unprecedented economic value for our respective customers," says Fortifi CEO Massimo Bizzi. "We're adding efficiency to our operations and decreasing environmental impact through Völur's smart application of data."

Völur CEO Anna Turvoll adds: "Throughout our growth journey, we have embraced the value of collaboration with forward-thinking, strategic companies such as Fortifi. Our complementary capabilities enable us to bring more floor-ready solutions to the global protein processing industry.”