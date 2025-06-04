Fortifi Acquires Crustacean Processing Equipment Supplier Area 52

Fortifi Food Processing Solutions has completed the acquisition of Area 52, a leader in automated crustacean processing, particularly focused on patented solutions for lobster and crab production.

"Area 52's innovative machine designs increase worker safety, protein quality and processing yields,” says Fortifi CEO Massimo Bizzi. “As an industry partner, Area 52 provides valuable automation capabilities to a growing crustacean and seafood market at a time when labor shortages challenge traditional harvesting processes. With this acquisition, we further expand our solution set to drive growth and innovation in food categories with global reach and application.”

Located in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada, Area 52 offers a portfolio of proprietary and patented equipment and technology for automated washing, netting, scoring/cutting, and butchering. These automated systems enable processors to complete full lines including packaging, pick-and-place robots and material handling to provide manufacturing ROIs from animal harvesting to final customer shipment.

"We welcome this opportunity to grow within the Fortifi family and expand our global reach," says Tim Fogarty, founder of Area 52. "We share Fortifi's dedication to innovative, customer-centered product design and service."

All Area 52 employees will join Fortifi’s broad-based ownership program, which provides employees with the opportunity to participate in the benefits of equity ownership.