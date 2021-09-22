Tekni-Plex has completed its acquisition of rigid packaging manufacturer Grupo Phoenix, putting the company in a stronger position to broaden its market-focused, customer-driven innovations, especially in food and beverage markets.

Grupo Phoenix provides both plastic and paper products to global brands in over 20 vertical markets, such as dairy, desserts, coffee, beverages, ice cream, soups, spreads, cosmetics and household cleaning.

Acquiring the Aventura, Florida-based company strengthens Tekni-Plex’s ability to provide solutions for packaging, food service and disposable consumer products. It also bolsters its ability to help brands create game-changing product design.

The deal creates synergies with Tekni-Plex’s existing business units, especially Dolco, Tri-Seal and Action Technologies.

About Tekni-Plex

Tekni-Plex is a globally integrated company that provides innovative solutions through material science and manufacturing technologies. A global leader in the Healthcare and Consumer Product markets, Tekni-Plex provides medical device components and a multitude of material science solutions that lead to a healthier and more sustainable world. Its solutions are found in some of the most well-known names in the Healthcare, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care, Household and Food & Beverage markets. Headquartered in Wayne, Pa., Tekni-Plex employs 7,000 people throughout its operations in Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Germany, India, Italy, Mexico, Northern Ireland and the United States.

About Grupo Phoenix:

Grupo Phoenix is one of the fastest growing, most innovative sustainable rigid packaging companies in the Americas. Its products target the commercial food packaging, food service and disposable consumer products industries. Grupo Phoenix follows and supplies customers through a distributed network of five manufacturing plants: two in Colombia, one in Mexico, and two in the United States.