Heat seal coating specialist Sappi Rockwell Solutions has launched a recyclable, lightweight, heat seal lidding film designed for the fresh produce market. The versatile RockFruit lidding film range provides a strong, peelable seal on a wide variety of substrates including rPET, aPET, PVC and aPET lined paperboard.

The film can be produced with 30% and 60% post-consumer recycled content variants to help customers in the soft fruit market reduce their environmental impact. RockFruit offers outstanding performance on all lidding machine lines, the company says, and up to 25% increased impressions per reel. Options include 30% or 60% PCR content and if used without perforations, a high oxygen and moisture barrier to increase product shelf life even further.



