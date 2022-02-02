The BATCH FORMULA PRO High Shear Test Mixer optimizes mixing and processing times for products with varying viscosities, such as mayonnaise, dressings, sauces, beverages, dairy and more. The multifunctional unit employs an efficient vacuum system to introduce powder below the liquid’s surface, which results in a uniform and homogeneous product. To create a stable, even product consistency, oil is introduced directly into the mixing device where it is instantly emulsified. This one-pot design shortens process time, saves energy and increases manufacturing profitability. It has an integrated control system which creates and monitors recipes. In addition to the GEA BATCH FORMULA PRO technology, the test center also includes an INLINE FORMULA SOL Test Mixer that allows customers to simulate an inline process.

