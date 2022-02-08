THERMOLuxme is a tubular chain conveyor with the addition of jacketed pipes containing cooling fluid to convey and cool material from 500°F to 110°F and can save food producers money by eliminating the cost and floor space required for a separate cooling stage. In food processing, hot materials such as powders and mixes must be cooled to ambient temperatures after baking, frying, boiling and broiling for safe handling in the next stage of the process. Cooling also delays the fermentation process, which can cause material waste due to mildew and mold growth. Available in 4-, 5-, 6-, 8- and 10-inch diameter. Options with carbon steel, stainless steel 304 or 316L low-carbon stainless steel construction.

