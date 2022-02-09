The company has launched a new video featuring its line of multi-shaft mixers. The video highlights the adaptability of the dual-shaft mixers and triple-shaft mixers, the variety of processing capabilities, and the diversity of industries served. Available in laboratory, pilot scale and full production capacities, the mixers are designed to provide a flexible range of shear levels to accommodate varying product viscosities and formulations. These customizable machines function as vacuum mixer/reactors for many applications.

