The HQ Series is a line of compact counting and packaging machines designed for the production of assortments such as mixed chocolates, candies and coffee pods. For a manufacturer’s mix or variety line, there is a dedicated counter for each flavor/type. The desired count for each is dispensed into a bucket conveyor under the counter which then dispenses the total amount of product into an integrated packaging machine—typically a cartoner and/or bagger. Product can be dispensed into infeed hoppers manually by operators or automatically from the upstream primary packaging system. The counters are scalable for varying production levels depending on product type and output. Typical output is up to 5,500 individual pieces or 175 units (discharges)/minute. The machines can work over an indexing conveyor for filling boxes, cartons, tubs, bottles, jars or tins.

