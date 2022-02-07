The company’s smart imaging system uses physics to understand the chemistry of food, telling processors exactly what is in their products. The system automates food inspection tasks, assessing qualities such as tenderness; protein, water and fat content; freshness and more. The same system can identify and remove foreign objects such as plastics, bone and rubber, and detect product flaws like woody breast and hard tail in poultry. Using machine learning, all of this happens at line speed and in real-time.

www.ppo.ca



