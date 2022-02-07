Shield Trio EGX for empty glass x-ray inspection features Non-contact high-speed inspection of containers up to 1,300 packages per minute, no mechanical changeover requirements and automatic rejection of glass defects. Multi-beam x-ray technology ensure no blind spots or masking and full container inspection. It offers installation over existing conveyor section with no additional transfer points or drives. It can communicate with current plant monitoring and control SCADA systems.
Peco InspX X-ray inspection
February 7, 2022
