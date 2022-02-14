Good Day Farm, a medical cannabis producer with operations across the Southern U.S., has expanded its Missouri operations with a new 106,000-sq.-ft. state-of-the-art cultivation facility in Columbia. Good Day Farm first entered Missouri's medical cannabis market last year with a dispensary in Cape Girardeau, and plans to grow its footprint in the state this year with four additional retail locations and an array of new products—beginning with its THC-infused gummy collection, several new flower strains and a portfolio of fast-acting nano gummies that mark the state's first-ever rapid-onset edibles.

To commemorate this, Good Day Farm created a super-sized THC gummy for the Show Me State that will remain on permanent display in its Columbia cultivation facility, serving to inspire its employees to strive for innovation daily. Weighing in at 135 lbs. and containing 10,000 mg of THC, the gummy was crafted in Good Day Farm's 2,500-sq.-ft. kitchen by its team of expert chefs.

Good Day Farm will launch two lines of cannabis-infused gummies this month, beginning with a five-SKU portfolio of vegan and gluten-free gummies containing 10 mg of high-potency THC each in these flavors: Sour Apple, Strawberry Lemonade, Watermelon Sugar, Wild Berry and Rise N' Shine.