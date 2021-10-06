Enjoy Hemp, an industry leader of hemp-derived products, and the first and only line of premium hemp-derived Delta-8 THC products designed for customers to "enjoy life" how they choose, has launched Delta-8 THC Syrup. Enjoy Hemp's Delta-8 Syrup transforms any beverage into a high-potency, THC-infused and flavor-enhanced experience that is truly one-of-a-kind. Enjoy Hemp offers the most potent and all-natural Delta-8 THC experience on the market with the only vegan, all-natural, and gluten-free line of products that are fully third-party laboratory tested for potency and purity.

Each bottle of syrup is infused with 500mg of Enjoy Hemp's Delta-8 THC and with approximately 13 servings of 40mg per dose. Utilizing water-soluble nanotechnology, Enjoy Hemp's Syrup absorbs up to five times faster than other Delta-8 THC products and kicks in within about 15 minutes. It also lasts up to six to eight hours. The syrup can be ingested on its own or infused with any beverage including cocktails, water and exotic sodas.

All Enjoy Hemp's products are manufactured in Bend, Oregon. The state provides optimal growing conditions for hemp because of its agricultural and climate conditions. The company formulates their products to sell the effects and experiences consumers desire, such as relaxation, energy, relief and euphoria. Each of Enjoy Hemp's product formulations are proprietarily formulated to provide the effects and experiences consumers are looking for with the effect of each item displayed on the front for ease of purchase.

Products are third-party laboratory tested by certified independent laboratories and have a Certificates of Analysis (COA) correlated to the lot number of each product. The company tests every product for cannabinoid and terpene content, as well as heavy metals, pesticides, residual solvents, and microbials.