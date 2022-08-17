Developed by Alternative Biologics Inc., whose founders and team created protein drink MUSCLE MILK, GYM WEED is the Pickett family’s newest venture of products.

GYM WEED, a hemp-infused energy drink, officially launched in the U.S. with three flavors: Pear Pineapple, Stone Fruit and Tropical Berry. The new drink provides balanced energy without the anxious feeling typically associated with energy drinks. With zero sugar and 10 calories per can, ingredients include Lion’s Mane, L-Theanine, B-vitamins and electrolytes.

GYM WEED will be sold in gyms and specialty distributors including Europa Sports, DNA Distributors, NYB Distributors and L&E Distributors.