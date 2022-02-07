jeng, the alcohol-free, hemp-infused, ready-to-drink cocktail company, has a new partnership with Oath Distributing in Illinois and Michigan. Whether you are sober, sober curious or just want a satisfying drink to enjoy with friends, jeng is changing the notion that a great cocktail always needs alcohol.

“Oath Distributing understands the future of the beverage industry. Besides having an amazing book of unique beers, ciders and mead, they also recognize the value of a strong alcohol-free portfolio,” said Christopher Lackner, co-founder, jeng. “We’re honored to be represented by their team and look forward to rapidly expanding our footprint in the Midwest.”

The alcohol-free cocktails replicate classics like the Moscow mule, paloma, and gin & tonic. Instead of alcohol, the canned cocktails incorporate 11 mg of hemp extract to create a relaxing yet non-intoxicating cocktail experience.

The brand's flagship flavor replicates a Moscow Mule with a ginger-forward profile complete with a burst of lime and a hint of juniper. Brand new to the lineup are flavors including the Paloma, and jeng & Tonic.