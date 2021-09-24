Branded Legacy, a holding company focused on the commercial development of hemp and cannabinoid-infused beverages, along with an array of CBD topicals and tinctures announces increased sales due to Spikes CBDX. The Company has seen an over 80% increase in revenues over its previous quarter in 2021.

Branded Legacy has been leveraging its Chairman, Brandon Spikes, and his credibility in the sports arena to increase sales. Spikes will be inducted in the University of Florida Hall of Fame in the coming months, and this has played a large role in the excitement for brick-and-mortar locations to add the Spikes CBDX brand to their shelves.



Branded Legacy’s Vice President, Matthew Nichols, says, “The Company’s revenues have turned the corner this quarter. There is a large interest in the Spikes CBDX brand, and we are expecting another jump in sales as we close out the month and move into the fourth quarter.”



About Spikes CBDX: Spikes CBDX is a line of CBD products designed to assist athletes perform better, recover faster, and avoid injuries. The Company believes that post workout recovery, with Spikes CBDX products, can lower inflammation, aid in making your body stronger, and help recover from injuries naturally. The CBD line also targets individuals who are looking for pain relief, better sleep, faster recovery and lowering inflammation. Spikes CBDX provides tinctures, lotions, moisturizer, and cryo-gel roll-ons.



About Elev8 Hemp: Elev8 Hemp’s mission is simple: craft the highest-quality, organic hemp products for consumers in search of a healthier, happier lifestyle. Everyone needs to get the proper amount of healthy proteins to keep them feeling better and more energetic. We source only the best organic hemp protein powders—naturally full of powerhouse amino acids and Omegas-3, 6, and 9—so we can infuse your daily coffee and tea with an abundance of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber.

About Versatile Industries: Versatile Industries, LLC has a mission to help companies enter the Hemp and CBD markets by leveraging the buying power of multiple companies. In doing this it brings lower costs and minimum order quantities (MOQ) to our customers. The Company believes that reducing the money that gets tied up in inventory allows for increased marketing spend for small business owners. Versatile Industries feels compelled to help businesses enter new markets by limiting the cost of entry while maintaining profitable margins, creating a recipe for long term business partnerships.

