Shamrock Farms, one of the largest family-owned and -operated dairies in the country, is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its Augusta County, Va., milk manufacturing facility by announcing a major investment in its production capabilities. This is the second significant expansion of the Verona manufacturing facility since its opening in 2014, which is used to showcase the brand's fresh thinking and industry leadership through state-of-the-art manufacturing and warehousing.

Expected to be completed by 2028, Shamrock Farms is investing $59 million into the project, which includes adding additional equipment, cold storage space and a new production filling line. The company will receive a performance-based grant of $600,000 from the Virginia Investment Performance Grant, along with a $300,000 grant from the Governor's Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund, administered by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

"We're committed to growth at Shamrock Farms, and this expansion is the latest milestone in our long history of strategic national brand growth," says Devon McClelland, president of Shamrock Farms and fourth generation of McClelland family leadership. "By continuing to evolve our product lines, facilities and technology, we're laying the groundwork for future success and our ability to serve quality products Shamrock customers know and love."

Shamrock Farms' products are available in all 50 states and sold in more than 135,000 retailers and quick service restaurants nationwide, including Kroger, Ahold, Publix, Dollar General and Circle K. The existing product portfolio includes the Shamrock Farms ready-to-drink milk line and Rockin' Protein, one of the fastest growing protein shake brands.