In a press release issued by the Latino Food Industry Association, the LFIA commends both the Biden Administration and the government of Mexico for working diligently on arriving at a timely solution to keep the imports of avocados free flowing into the U.S. to satisfy the country’s increasing demand for the highly popular fruit.

LFIA was established to represent Latinos in all aspects of the food industry and is a voice in addressing the growing influence of this demographic. With an estimated 54 million Latinos representing 17% of the U.S. population, this consumer market has influenced the food and beverage industries in the U.S.

To stay competitive in the marketplace, LFIA provides its members with the necessary tools to compete and succeed in the food industry, including compliance workshops, advocacy, legislative updates, operational trainings, technology, marketing and branding improvements.