The company’s Ability sugar application library provides precise control of all applications and detailed process data that helps benchmark operational costs such as energy use. For example, the vacuum pan library is capable of monitoring and controlling the steam consumption during every batch. At the same time, it provides complete process control of level, pressure and temperature, to help stabilize all control loops. A stabilized environment helps reduce or eliminate energy waste.

www.abb.com

https://www.foodmaster.com/directories/68-food-processing-equipment/listing/11820-abb



