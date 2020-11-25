ABB - www.abb.com

ABB Ability liquid routing library is a control engineering inventory for food and beverage manufacturers. The digital application draws on the company’s Ability System 800xA, a distributed control system (DCS) automation platform that will support routing and cleaning in place (CIP) functionalities needed for liquid-led production. It can be used wherever products are transported, stored or processed in tanks and lines and is suitable for dairy, brewing, sugar, mills and edible oil application programming.