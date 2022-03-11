Track rollers, which are also referred to as idler rollers, are motion transmission components designed to work with all varieties of tracks. They see use in conveyor systems, cam drives and a range of similar material handling systems. Among its many applications, track rollers can be found in automated storage and retrieval systems. When selected, employed and maintained properly, these components facilitate system operations, allowing for greater speed and efficiency. Operating temperatures range from -30 to 225°F; and special seals and lubrication provisions allow for operations in extreme temperature environments from -40 to 325°F.

