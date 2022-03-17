Omya, based in Switzerland, has acquired the distributor Prima Inter-Chem in Malaysia and Indonesia. With this move, Omya boosts and develops its ingredient and specialty chemicals distribution in these countries for the food, pharmaceutical, animal feed and industrial markets. In addition, it establishes a platform for growth for the wider region.

Prima and Omya share the same values and a business approach of helping customers and principals expand their market reach, both locally and internationally. With this acquisition, Omya expands its presence—particularly in food and pharma ingredients—in the Asia-Pacific region, and its existing capabilities will be strengthened by the knowledge, experience and expertise that Prima brings to the Omya Group.

“We are very pleased to have found a great harbor for the team and business we have built over the last 38 years. We believe that Omya is the best partner to take Prima to the next level of growth and success in Asia,” say Khoo Kah Pheng and Lim Kooi Fui, founders and shareholders of Prima Inter-Chem.

Prima Inter-Chem Sdn Bhd was incorporated on April 5, 1984 and is a major distributor of chemicals, excipients, ingredients and additives for various industries. The headquarters are located in Shah Alam, Selangor, Malaysia. With more than 38 years of experience in the Southeast Asia market, the company has more than 600 customers serviced by offices and warehouses in Shah Alam, Penang and Johor, Malaysia and Jakarta, Indonesia.

Omya is a global producer of industrial minerals—mainly derived from calcium carbonate, dolomite and perlite—and a worldwide distributor of specialty chemicals. Founded in 1884 in Switzerland, Omya has a global presence extending to more than 160 locations in over 50 countries with 9,000 employees.