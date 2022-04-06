With flavors to remind the consumer of an energizing summer day, ingredients in Celsius Energy Drink's new Sparkling Strawberry Lemonade include green tea extract, guarana seed extract, ginger root, Vitamin B, Vitamin C, and chromium. The certified vegan energy drink is gluten-free, non-GMO, Kosher and has no sugar. Other sparkling flavors include tropical, peach, orange, wildberry, grape, watermelon, cola and more.



