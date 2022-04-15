April marks the 10th anniversary of Evo Hemp, the first U.S.-grown hemp nutrition company. To celebrate the occasion, the Boulder, Colo.-based business has unveiled a limited-edition Birthday Cake Hemp Bar—a blend of hemp seeds, cashew butter, keto white chocolate and all natural sprinkles. The bars have 12 grams of protein, 4 grams of sugar and 5 grams of fiber per serving.