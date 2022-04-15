This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
April marks the 10th anniversary of Evo Hemp, the first U.S.-grown hemp nutrition company. To celebrate the occasion, the Boulder, Colo.-based business has unveiled a limited-edition Birthday Cake Hemp Bar—a blend of hemp seeds, cashew butter, keto white chocolate and all natural sprinkles. The bars have 12 grams of protein, 4 grams of sugar and 5 grams of fiber per serving.