CANNFUSION offers cold squeezed fruit juice shots blended with hemp-derived cannabinoids to deliver nourishment for body, mind and soul—the names of each of the juice blends they offer.

CannFusion juice shots come in three blends: Body with 15mg of CBD and 3mg of THC, Mind with 10mg of THC, and Soul with 25mg of THC. The brand focuses on delivering high-quality water-soluble cannabinoids blended with cold-pressed fruit juice.

After blending CannFusion's proprietary cannabinoid nanoemulsion with the fresh juice, bottles are high-pressure processed at New Mexico Fresh Food's state-of-the-art facility in Albuquerque. This method of preservation does not use heat, which maintains the integrity of the flavor, nutrient content and cannabinoids while extending shelf life to 180 days.

CannFusion is legal because the cannabinoids are derived from hemp, and the natural sugars in the juice keep the cannabinoids below .3%, the legal limit established by the 2018 Farm Bill.



