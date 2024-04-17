Fable, a line of THC and CBD-infused botanical cocktails, is now available nationwide.

Fable’s non-alcoholic cocktails debuted in California in 2021. The beverage line has earned recognition from the wine and spirits industry, receiving the highest medal in the non-alcoholic RTD category at the 2024 Wine and Spirits Wholesalers of America Access LIVE.

The idea for Fable began when husband-and-wife team Ben and Kristin Kennedy set out to develop a non-alcoholic, THC-infused beverage that delivered on the same characteristics and qualities of a fine alcoholic cocktail. The team worked alongside a culinary council of chefs and mixologists to curate high-quality, hand-picked ingredients and craft a layered taste profile of herbs, spices and fruits that mimic the taste experience of a cocktail.

“A fine alcoholic drink has mouthfeel, viscosity, and a layered flavor profile,” said Ben Kennedy, CEO and co-founder of Fable. “We found a natural and delicious way to replicate the alcoholic bite and flavor arc of a premium cocktail. Consumers shouldn’t have to sacrifice on taste should they choose to drink an alcohol alternative.”

Launching this month, each 12-oz. can contains 5 mg of hemp-derived delta-9-THC and 3 mg CBD. Available varieties include:

Into the Woods: Hints of rosemary and peach are grounded by juniper and white oak.

Best Zest: A bouquet of grapefruit, orange, and lime open. Cinnamon and cardamom finish with the warmth of Sichuan pepper.

Night Flight: Ginger yields to cucumber, blackberry, and hibiscus notes while spearmint and lemon peel lend brightness.

“The growing popularity of the sober-curious lifestyle shows that the non-alcoholic market is missing a significant human truth, which is that many of us want something to take the edge off without having to turn to alcohol,” Kennedy said. “Fable is that perfect addition to a happy hour, dinner party, or night in with family and friends.”