Jim Beam Kentucky Coolers, in partnership with The Boston Beer Co., has introduced ready-to-drink cocktails in four flavors.

Strawberry Punch includes strawberry with hints of mixed berry and bourbon; Black Cherry Lemonade mixes muddled cherry with a light bourbon flavor; Sweet Tea Lemonade combines sweet tea with bourbon; and Citrus Punch has mango, orange, grapefruit and lime flavors with light bourbon. The beverages are 120 calories, 5% ABV and are offered in 24-oz. cans as well as six and 12 packs.